Mary Ann Anderson
Louisville - Mrs. Mary Ann Anderson, age 47, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 3, 2020. Mrs. Anderson was born in Great Falls, Montana on October 11, 1972. She was a registered nurse and dedicated mother to her beloved children.
Her son, Christopher Anderson preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Brett Anderson; children, Katie Anderson and Joshua Anderson; parents, John and Laverne Maccabee; sister, Beth Allen and a host of other dear family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) will be private and limited to the closest of family. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020