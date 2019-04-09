|
Mary Ann Birtles Zurschmiede
Elizabeth - Mary Ann Birtles Zurschmiede, 88 years of age, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Corydon, Indiana after a short illness. Ann was born in Louisville, KY. She graduated from Atherton High School then attended the University of Louisville. She was an adventurer who loved hiking and backpacking and traveled extensively throughout her lifetime. She deeply cared for her family and friends and the memories she made with each one.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Esther (Rasmussen) Birtles; her brothers, Arthur and Jack Birtles; sister, Marilyn Bevilaqua; her daughter, Janet Zurschmiede Budd; and her beloved husband, Charles Speith Zurschmiede - with whom she will be interred with at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in a private ceremony.
Ann is survived by a sister, Alice Kellam; her two sons: Charles Steven Zurschmiede (Connie) and their children, Michelle Elizabeth, Charles Patrick, Alexander Wolfgang (Dariana), Arthur Solomon (Ali), Elijah Forrest (Mia) and Christian Arrow; Ann's other son, Eric Warren Zurschmiede (Julia) and their children: Katherine Amelia, Graham Rasmus, Evelyn Sophia, Josephine Maria and Adam Spieth; her son-in-law, Chester O. Budd, III and his children Valerie Annine Budd Temple (Israel) and their children Vivian Brooklyn Temple Edlin (Tyler), Issabelle Amber Temple (Logan May) and Scarlett Guinevere Temple and Charles Craig Budd (Ashley) and their children Jaxson Rogan Budd, Kaden Tyler Budd and Graysen David Budd.
Ann lived a wonderful and adventurous life that allowed her to live with, or close to, all her Florida, Kansas, and Indiana grandchildren in her life, forming close and special relationships with each one.
If you wish to honor her memory, please consider one of her favorites: The World Wildlife Federation or to honor her husband's military service, the US Navy Memorial Fund, www.navymemorial.org
Online condolences may be made to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019