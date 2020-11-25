Mary Ann (Dawson) BowlingAllen, TX - native of New Haven, KY died November 24, 2020. She was born June 25, 1939 and lived a full life married to Joseph Gerald (Jerry) Bowling and raising her 3 sons: Michael (Lucas, Texas) , Daniel (Denver, CO) and Matthew (Telluride, CO).She was a brave and courageous person supporting the family and the boys in good and tough times as they made their way through life. Mary Ann was active at Christ the King Church, School Board and PTA in Madisonville, KY. A cancer survivor, she volunteered in support of a cure for cancer.She was a loved member of her family and extended family often being referred to as one of the favorite aunts by the many, many cousins in the family. Recently living in Allen, Texas, she was known as the "high five" person in the morning at breakfast and enjoyed her Saturday visits from family with coffee and doughnuts on the outdoor patio at her residence.She will be greatly missed by everyone including her sons, their spouses (Michael: Nicole Segneri and Matthew: Ana Bowling) and her three grandchildren: Isabella, Mark and Webb Bowling.Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Edna Dawson, four brothers; Louis W. "Billy", Robert F. "Bobby", Frank X., and Rev. J. I. "Fr. Joe" Dawson, and sisters Miriam Hagan, Catherine Aline Pytleski, , KY and leaves one brother; George Thomas "Tommy", Baltimore, MD to cherish her memory.Mary Ann will be laid to rest this Saturday next to Jerry in New Haven, KY with her favorite Our Lady of Guadalupe medallion around her neck and her rosary in her hands. She will be surrounded by friends and family as she would have wished.