Mary Ann Capps
Louisville - Mrs. Mary Ann Capps, age 81, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Mrs. Capps was born on December 14, 1937 in Louisville, KY. She was a member of the Louisville Catholic Deaf Society and the Senior Citizen Club for the Deaf. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmie Capps, Jr.; her parents and siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Lisa Laird (Danny) and Tammy Parks; grandchildren, Joshua Parks (Megan), Evan Laird (Cierra), Cody Laird and Abigail Clabaugh; great-grandson, Bodhi Parks and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11: 30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 18, 2019