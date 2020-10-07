1/1
Mary Ann Cash Coomes Thompson
1940 - 2020
Mary Ann Cash Coomes Thompson

Louisville - 80, died peacefully on October 6th at Nazareth Home.

Born May 4, 1940 at Fancy Farm, Ky., Mary Ann was the second of eight children born to Rudy and Eutropia (Hayden) Cash. She grew up in nearby Mayfield, Ky., and graduated in 1958 from St. Joseph High School. Mary Ann matriculated to Louisville, her lifelong home, and graduated from St. Joseph Infirmary School of Nursing in 1961.

In 1962, Mary Ann married Thomas Cecil Coomes of Bardstown, Ky. Tom, Mary Ann and their children were longtime members of St. Agnes Church, of which Mary Ann was a parishioner for some 40 years.

She retired from nursing in 1997, and married H. Gene Thompson in 2002. They joined St. Frances of Rome Church and volunteered for many years at the St. John Center for Homeless Men.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 18 years, H. Eugene Thompson; four children: Mark Coomes, Steve Coomes (Leslie), Leah Fust (Bill) and Patrick Coomes (Laura); seven grandchildren: Jillian Fust, Thomas Coomes, Aaron Fust, William Coomes, Kyle Coomes, Trey Coomes and Marshall Coomes; and three step-grandsons, Bailey Milby, Michael Milby and Gabriel Milby.

She also is survived by four sisters: Helen Riley, Jeanne Recktenwald, Margaret Bartlett and Dina Wink; one brother, Frank Cash; and two stepdaughters, Melissa Milby and Leesa Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas C. Coomes, and two sisters, Brenda Cash and Martha Carr.

Mary Ann is remembered for her warm smile, sharp wit and generous spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.

Visitation is Sunday, Oct. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Highlands Funeral Home. Funeral services are Monday, Oct. 12, 1 p.m., at St. Leonard Catholic Church with entombment followed at Resthaven Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. John Center.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
