Mary Ann Cole Hall
Louisville - 82, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 while at Baptist East Hospital. She was born on October 27, 1936 in Neon, KY and raised in Detroit, MI. Mary married James Wesley Hall on June 20, 1959. Throughout her life she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Over the years, along with taking care of her family she worked as the church secretary, daycare worker, and always found time to enjoy her reading.
Her parents, Arch B. Cole and Rose Marie Hill Cole and stillborn child have preceded her in death. Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her husband, James W. Hall; son, John Robert Hall (Tara Rhodes Hall); daughters, Jamie Marie Hall Rapp (Mark Edward Rapp) and Jennifer Ann Hall; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Wednesday, October 23rd at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Her service will take place at 10am on Thursday, October 24th at the funeral home, with the burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your own church in Mary's honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019