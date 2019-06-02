|
Mary Ann Crawford
Louisville - Mary Ann Crawford 62, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church,
She is survived by her children: Elitesha Crawford, Sharita Smith (Bryan) and Samuel Crawford Jr. (Edwina),; grandson: Christopher Jackson Jr. a host of relatives and friends
Visitation: 11-1pm Tuesday June 4, 2019 at A. D, Porter and Sons Funeral Home 1300 W. Chestnut Street with funeral to follow at 1pm, burial Green Meadows Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019