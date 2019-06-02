Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Mary Ann Crawford

Louisville - Mary Ann Crawford 62, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church,

She is survived by her children: Elitesha Crawford, Sharita Smith (Bryan) and Samuel Crawford Jr. (Edwina),; grandson: Christopher Jackson Jr. a host of relatives and friends

Visitation: 11-1pm Tuesday June 4, 2019 at A. D, Porter and Sons Funeral Home 1300 W. Chestnut Street with funeral to follow at 1pm, burial Green Meadows Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
