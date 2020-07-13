1/1
Mary Ann Darden
Mary Ann Darden

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

She was a member of Marrs Memorial Baptist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Darden; sister, Harriet Lockhart; brother, William Ellis.

She is survived by her sisters, Norma Puryear, Georgia Coleman (James), Deborah Wheeler (Michael); brothers, John Thomas Ellis (Ann), Phillip Ellis (Delitta); stepchildren, Doris Darden, Arthene Darden; grandson, Atu Darden, host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3802 W. Market St., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

