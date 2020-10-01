1/1
Mary Ann Gentner
Mary Ann Gentner

Louisville - Mary Ann Gentner, 85, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mary Ann was born in Louisville to the late William and Ann Murr. She was a graduate of St. Vincent DePaul and Ursuline Academy. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and founding member of POFO. She leaves a loving legacy of faith and family and will be remembered as a devoted and doting wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Gentner, Sr.; sister, Helen Filiatreau; and granddaughter, Lindsey Gentner.

Survivors include her children, Joe Gentner, Jr. (Vicki), Sharon Meade (Mike), Linda Stewart (Chris), Gary Gentner (Lisa), Greg Gentner (Lori), Rick Gentner (Stephanie); grandchildren, Brian, Jason (Kristen), Allison, Kenzie (Troy), Rachel (Patrick), Erica, Charlie, Samantha (Donny), Michael, Sara, Lauren, Madison, Abby, Logan, Lakin, Garrett, Bryce; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Murr (Pat), Larry Murr (Monica), Ken Murr (Mary Ann); sisters-in-law, Doddie Breckel and Edna Ammon; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus or Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
OCT
3
Burial
St. Michael Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
