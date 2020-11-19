Mary Ann Goodyear
Mt. Washington - Mary Ann Goodyear, 78, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.
She was a member of Fern Creek Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark, Jordan, Donnie and Wesley Goodyear; and sister, Diana Popplewell.
Those who survive include her husband, Donald L. Goodyear; daughter, Deborah Tellman (Thomas); grandchildren, Sophia Tellman, Timothy Goodyear, Nathan Tellman (Michelle) and Kris Tellman; great grandchildren, Shane Tellman (Lyndsey), Dylan Tellman and Jacob Tellman; and sisters, Phyllis Worrell and Vicki Reintjes.
Services are private.
In Mary Ann's memory, please consider contributions to Hosparus or Fern Creek Christian Church.