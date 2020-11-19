1/1
Mary Ann Goodyear
Mary Ann Goodyear

Mt. Washington - Mary Ann Goodyear, 78, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.

She was a member of Fern Creek Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark, Jordan, Donnie and Wesley Goodyear; and sister, Diana Popplewell.

Those who survive include her husband, Donald L. Goodyear; daughter, Deborah Tellman (Thomas); grandchildren, Sophia Tellman, Timothy Goodyear, Nathan Tellman (Michelle) and Kris Tellman; great grandchildren, Shane Tellman (Lyndsey), Dylan Tellman and Jacob Tellman; and sisters, Phyllis Worrell and Vicki Reintjes.

Services are private.

In Mary Ann's memory, please consider contributions to Hosparus or Fern Creek Christian Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
