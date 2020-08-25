1/1
Mary Ann Hayes Brumagen
1932 - 2020
Mary Ann Hayes Brumagen

Louisville - 88, passed away surrounded by her family on August 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 15, 1932 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Claude Rothma and Bertha Mae Shackelford Hayes. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Jane Moberly; a sister-in-law, Ann Penn Hayes; brother-in-laws, Woodson King and Lynn Moberly.

Mary Ann became a charter member of Southeast Christian Church in 1962. She was a faithful member and volunteer over the years. Her priorities included faith, family, friends, and work.

In January 1968, she began her career as a part- time employee with the Class Act Federal Credit Union. She filled every position within the Credit Union from part-time teller to full-time Manager as she dedicated her career to helping people from all walks of life. She served as a liaison in the schools throughout Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham Counties. For well over 31 years, Mary Ann always had a smile on her face and a pleasantry to exchange with whomever she met throughout the day.

Mary Ann enjoyed her volunteer work with her husband B.W. at Louisville Tourism Center. She worked many events, however her favorite event was working at the State Fair.

She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, B.W. Brumagen; a son, Tony Brumagen (Gloria); a daughter, Beverly Carpenter (Gary); grandchildren, James Brumagen, Jennifer Sloan (Stephen), Krista Carpenter, Cory Carpenter (Alyson), Kelli Funk (Michael), Kathleen Carpenter; six great grandchildren; a sister, Frances (Fran) King; a brother, Raymond Hayes; And numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a public service or burial. A Celebration of Life at Southeast Christian Church will be held at a later date. Her family asks that you honor Mary Ann's memory by following Ephesians 4:32 Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. If you would like to make a donation, please contribute to Southeast Christian Church or Hosparus Health Louisville.

You may share memories and leave condolences of Mary Ann at www.highlandsfuneralhome.com.

Highlands Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mary Ann Brumagen.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
