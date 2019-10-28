Services
Mary Ann Herron

Mary Ann Herron Obituary
Mary Ann Herron

Louisville - age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday October 25, 2019. She was born in Louisville on July 27, 1929 to her late parents Lotela and Eric Spiess. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Herron; son, Charles (Ed) Herron; brother, Eric Spiess; sisters, Emily Mickey and Patricia Moser. She is survived by nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Mary Ann was a member of the Civil Air Patrol Cadets Program during WWII and a classroom volunteer in the Jefferson County School System. She was a life long fisherman, having a summer home on Nolin Lake for many years. Per her request no services will be held. Please remember Mary Ann with fondness.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
