Mary Ann Huffman
LaGrange - Mary Ann Huffman, 78, of LaGrange, KY passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She was born in Louisville, KY on August 18, 1941 to the late John Earl and Mary Josephine (Trager) Melvin.
Mary Ann worked as a bookkeeper for Thoroughbred Horse Racing and was a member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years; William G. "Blackie" Huffman.
Left to cherish the memory of Mary Ann are her sons; John Michael Huffman (Virginia), James Pat Huffman and David Ben Huffman (Christi), granddaughters; Morgan, Beth, Julia, Abbey and Annie Huffman, extended family and friends.
A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made in Mrs. Huffman's name to Hosparus, Churchill Downs Backside Learning Center or Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020