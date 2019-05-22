Mary Ann Mitchell



Louisville - Mary Ann Mitchell, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.



She was born on April 5, 1939 in Ossian, Iowa to the late Clair and Delphine (Sheehy) Reilly. She is also preceded in death by her grandson Nicholas Joseph Mitchell, sister Patricia (Reilly) Szabo and step-mother Delores Reilly.



Mary Ann was one of the earliest members of Epiphany Catholic Church and a member of Al-Anon of Louisville. She was also a long time member of BSF (Bible Study Fellowship).



Mary is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Joseph Mitchell, sons, Dr. Paul Mitchell (Lauren), Mark Mitchell, three grandchildren; Madeleine Adele, Douglas Reilly and Matthew Ryan. She is also survived by siblings; Jacque (Reilly) Fenelon, Robert Reilly (Catherine), Jeanie (Reilly) Martinek (J.P.), Kathleen (Reilly) Costigan (Mike), Cynthia Reilly, Pamela (Reilly) Kuennen (Alan), and host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass at 10:00 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, (914 Old Harrods Creek Road Louisville, KY 40223).



The family requests that contributions in Mary Ann's memory be made to St. Vincent de Paul.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019