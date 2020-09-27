Mary Ann "Peach" (Carr) MonksLouisville - 79, died September 26, 2020, at Signature Healthcare - Jefferson PlaceMary Ann was a retired Certified Ophthalmic Assistant at Kentucky Eye Care and a graduate of Holy Rosary Academy.Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James G. Monks, Sr., step-daughters Candy (Tom) Biven, and Mary Ann Monks.She is survived by her two children: Scott Gerstner (Maria) and Anthony Gerstner (Laurie); five grandchildren: Blake, Sydney, David, Erin, and Grant Gerstner; four step-children: James "Jimbo" Monks (Patty), Marty Monks, Pam Jones (Mike), and Brenda Monks; nine step-grandchildren; 20 great-step-grandchildren; sister-in-law Anita Carr; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.Mary Ann loved family photographs, decorative angels, and Christmas. Her Christmas tree was an annual work of art that many family members and friends came to see. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, who were the center of her universe.Due to Covid-19 considerations, there will be no funeral services at this time.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.