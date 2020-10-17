Mary Ann Nevitt
Louisville - 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
She was born on September 9, 1939 in Louisville, to the late Raymond and Christine Spears . Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Robert and Donald Spears, Doris Drury and Millie Dye. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, Junius "Junior" Nevitt, sons, Douglas, Kevin, Darren (Jessica) and Larry (Claresa) Nevitt, grandchildren, Jessica Irwin, Nicholas, Brice, Tate, Paige, Caleb and Lucas, along with five great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time she loved scrapbooking. Mary Ann will be missed by many.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A private graveside service will take place at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
