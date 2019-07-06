|
Mary Ann "Memaw" Petrey
Louisville - Mary Ann "Memaw" Petrey 86, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 16, 1933 in Augusta, Kentucky to Bernadina and John Thomas Miley.
Mary Ann graduated from Lexington Latin High School in 1951 and went on to attend the University of Kentucky where she met the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Oakle "Pete" Petrey. They were married on February 20, 1954. After Pete served his country in the US Army, they settled into their home in Louisville.
Mary Ann was a UK cheerleader and cheered on her Cats loudly and proudly her entire life.
Along side her husband, Mary Ann built her home with great love and pride for her children. When her grandchildren came along, Mary Ann became Memaw and in recent years after her great-grandchildren arrived, Memaw the Great. Memaw taught all of them the importance of traditions and togetherness.
Memaw cooked dinner every Sunday and hosted every holiday knowing she was creating bonds within her family that will live on forever. Memaw opened her home and heart to everyone and touched many lives. She lived a spirited, spunky life filled with fun and laughter. She was a woman of deep faith and strong values that carried her happily through her loving marriage. Although she will be deeply missed, we take great comfort knowing she is reunited with her beloved Pete.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Joe and Jack, and sister-in-law Dolores.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve Petrey (Jacquie), Vickie Pennington (Andy), Mitzi Jackson (David), Tony Petrey (Danyell), her grandchildren, Trent (Katie), Chelsea (Tyler), Whitney, Marissa (Beau), Jacob, Cassie (Mika), Emily, Mary Kate (Todd), Adam, Matthew, Luke, Olivia, Patrick (April), Shawn (Kalli), Miracle, her great-grandchildren, Leyton, Reese, Ty, Collins, Rhodes, Ophelia, Kadence, Karli, and her best friend and sister Marty Lush (Ronnie).
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville from 3:00-8:00 pm. Funeral will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church 6500 St Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY 40059 on Monday, July 8th at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations in Mary Ann's name can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019