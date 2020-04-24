|
|
Mary Ann Ruhl
Mary Ann Ruhl passed away peacefully in her home on April 18, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born July 15, 1926, the oldest of four children, to Martin and Mary Ann (Ketterer) Heil of Louisville, Kentucky. She married Louis F. Ruhl in Louisville on June 12, 1948, and agreed to come to California for his new job at Douglas Aircraft provided that they would return to her beloved Louisville when he was done. After 40 years at McDonnell-Douglas, Louis retired and she decided that California was her permanent home.
She devoted her time to her children, her church, and supporting her community. She raised her children with a watchful eye. As the children progressed through school, she became a librarian at Holy Family School. As they grew, she followed them and became a librarian at Mater Dei High School. With her children out in the world, she devoted 27 years of volunteer work at St Joseph Hospital in Orange.
She enjoyed playing bridge, cruising, and travel when possible. She always looked forward to the annual camping/RV trip to Dinky Creek with her friends.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Louis (of Santa Ana), brother Robert (of Nashville), three sons and their wives Stephen and Pamela (of Bainbridge Island, WA), James and Jeanne (of Aliso Viejo), and Mark and Ranni (of Santa Ana) and 8 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to maryskitchen.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020