Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sandfort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Sandfort

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Sandfort Obituary
Mary Ann Sandfort

Louisville - Mary Ann Sandfort, 87, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, Alvin M. Sandfort; children, Becky Hunt (Hugh), Debbie Osting (Tim), Gregory Sandfort (Anita), Susan Stewart (Ben), Chris Sandfort (Julie); 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, with a funeral Mass at 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville, 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now