Mary Ann Sandfort
Louisville - Mary Ann Sandfort, 87, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alvin M. Sandfort; children, Becky Hunt (Hugh), Debbie Osting (Tim), Gregory Sandfort (Anita), Susan Stewart (Ben), Chris Sandfort (Julie); 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, with a funeral Mass at 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville, 4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 15, 2019