Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Mary Ann (Ashabraner) Shields Obituary
Mary Ann (Ashabraner) Shields

Louisville - Mary Ann (Ashabraner) Shields, 87, of Louisville, KY died June 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles W. and Nelda Ashabraner, brother Charles J. Ashabraner, her loving husband of 56 years Joseph L. Shields and her furry, four-legged companions Daisy Marie, Muffin, Mollie & Mandy.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Holy Rosary Academy, attending grades 1 through 12. She enjoyed tennis and was the Falls City Junior Champion. She was a long-time Louisville Bats Baseball Fan and continuous season ticketholder since 1982. She retired from the Department of Veterans' Affairs (VA Medical Center) after 36 years of service.

Mary Ann volunteered with Hosparus and Palliative Care of Louisville Bridges Center, and was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Church, The Queen's Daughters, Daughters of the American Revolution (John Marshall Chapter), and the National Association of Federal Employees.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, Michael Shields (Lora Ogden) and daughter, Anne Marie Karpinsky (Shane) as well as grandsons Drake and Spencer Karpinsky and granddog Jasmine.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 10 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday June 11, 9:00 am at St. Louis Bertrand Church, 1104 South 6th Street with burial to follow at St. Louis Cemetery, in Louisville, KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
