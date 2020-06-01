Mary Ann SmithCharlestown - Mary Ann Smith, 75, of Charlestown, IN passed away May 29, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born September 16, 1944 in Paris, TX to the late Doyle Russell and Charlene Stone Tidrick.Mary Ann was a member of Southeast Christian Church. She was retired from Torbitt & Castleman. She had a kind heart and everyone she met loved her. She enjoyed being outdoors and gardening. Mary Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her grandchildren and her Schnauzer, Max, were the loves of her life.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Douglas Smith.Mary Ann will be greatly missed by those she left behind. She is survived by her son, Brian Smith; daughter, Lisa Martindale; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Taylor); Cristy; Matthew Stewart; and Corey Smith. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Shelby; Kaycee; Seth; and Landon Stewart; Braden Smith; and Caden and Carson Shepherd.Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, June 4 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.