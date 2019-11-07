Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Mary Ann Taylor

Mary Ann Taylor Obituary
Mary Ann Taylor

Louisville - 78, passed away Thurs. Nov. 7, 2019. She was a member of Highland Park Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: son, Gregory Taylor, Sr.; grandchildren, Kelita Crowdus, Gregory Taylor, Jr., Jesslyn Smith and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Wednesday 11am followed by service at 1:00 pm at her church, 3700 Shanks Ln. Interment: Louisville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
