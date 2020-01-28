Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Ann Wiseman

Mary Ann Wiseman Obituary
Mary Ann Wiseman

Louisville - Mary Ann Wiseman, 92, of Louisville passed away Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at Hope Hospice Facility in Fort Myers, FL. A native of Louisville, she was born to the late Edward and Margaret Gleason Yent on August 30, 1927.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, & grandmother and loved her family dearly. She was a loyal friend to many and cherished each of them. Mary Ann was an avid card player. She enjoyed playing Bridge, Pinochle, Euchre, and Hearts with her friends. She had a big heart and loved animals.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl Marcus Wiseman; son, Michael E. Wiseman; and grandson, Christopher E. Wiseman.

Her memory will live forever in those she left behind. She is survived by her son, Stephen F. Wiseman (Donna); granddaughter, Melissa W. Grant (John); daughter-in-law; Winnie Wiseman; and five great-grandchildren, Ally and Jackson Wiseman; Ava, Stella, and Carter Grant.

Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
