Mary Anne Housel, 75, died Friday evening at Bluebird Retirement Community in London, OH.



She had been a resident of Bluebird for the last two and a half years. Mary Anne was a retired employee of Quest Communications, and previously worked for Chase Bank. She held a BS degree in Accounting from Franklin University.



Born in New Albany, Indiana, she resided in Brandon, Florida for several years, and most recently in Marysville, Ohio.



Mary Anne was a voracious reader, with wide interests - subscribing to the National Geographic and the Wall Street Journal as well as Vanity Fair and the Rolling Stone. She had a great love of all animals, especially dogs. Mary Anne was a lifelong collector of salt and pepper shakers and would readily relate the life story of any of the thousand plus pairs she had accumulated. She was also a master gardener and loved working with all her plants.



She was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Houghton Sr. and her mother Anne M. Houghton. She is survived by her brother Robert E. Houghton Jr. (Louise) of New South Wales, Australia, her brother George Houghton (Barbara) of Jeffersonville, IN, and nieces Wendy Houghton and Tanya Little (Rob) and great niece Katie Little. She is also fondly remembered by Scott Edelman of Marysville, OH, son of her longtime companion Larry Edelman, who predeceased her.



A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the International Crane Foundation or the National Wildlife Federation.









