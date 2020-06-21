Mary Anne Lauer Lutes
Louisville - Mary Anne Lauer Lutes, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Louisville, KY.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James A. Lutes, Sr., along with her four sons, James A. Lutes, Jr. of Louisville, Gregory A. Lutes of Louisville, Brian A. Lutes (Kathy) of Pittsburg, PA, and David P. Lutes (Alison) of Louisville; grandchildren, Megan Tafel (Tosh), James Lutes III, Dalton Lutes, Gracie Lutes, and Maggie Lutes all of Louisville as well as Sarah Lutes and Andrew Lutes of Pittsburg, PA. She is also survived by her sister Helen Ricketts of Madison, IN and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Anne is preceded in death by her parents and sister Rosemary Eymann and infant brother Lawrence Edward Lauer.
Mary Anne was born on February 15, 1933 in Madison, IN to Lawrence and Marcella Lauer. She graduated from Madison Consolidated High School and moved to Louisville in 1950 to attend Nazareth College of which she graduated Class of 1953 becoming a Registered Nurse. While working at St. Joseph Infirmary, she took care of one special patient, James A. Lutes, Sr. who would become her husband of 63 years. They were married on October 13, 1956.
Mary Anne loved her time taking care of children as a Pediatric Nurse throughout her nursing career. She continued to share her love of nursing with her sons and grandchildren. While her sons were students at St. Martha School, she served in numerous voluntary roles, including working with dyslexic students of which she found most gratifying. Mary Anne was a woman of strong faith and was a founding member of St. Martha Catholic Church in 1961.
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road is in charge of arrangements. Due to the continual concerns of Covid-19, the funeral and burial will be private. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martha Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.