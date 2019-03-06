|
Mary Ansman
LaGrange - Mary Jean Ansman (Hofmann), 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hosparus of Louisville.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, John, her children John III (Holly), Chris (Andrea); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; as well as extended family and dear friends.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm Wednesday, March 6th at Heady Radcliffe Funeral Home, 311 West Jefferson Street, LaGrange, Ky 40031 with a prayer service and rosary starting at 7pm.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am Thursday, March 7th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 502 North 5th Street, LaGrange, Ky 40031 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that mass be offered for Mary.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019