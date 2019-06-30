|
Mary Audeline Kempf
Louisville - Mary Audeline Kempf 97 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Jeffersontown Rehabilitation. Born in Owensboro Ky, she was the former Mary Roberts, Mary was a Registered Nurse at the old St. Joseph's Hospital.
Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years John "Jack" T. Kempf; and her parents Joseph and Lillian Roberts.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons David C. Kempf (Lynn) and Douglas A. Kempf (Susan Maxwell); grandchildren Jennifer Abell (Charlie Hebel), Adrienne Westerfield (Brad), Breck Anderson (Trish), Jake Anderson (Tamara), Bryan Kempf (Jennifer), and Bradley Kempf (Jill); 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Her funeral mass will be 10 am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St Edward Catholic Church 9608 Sue Helen Drive. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 10 am at the church. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown in charge of arrangements.
Donation may go to Our Lady's Home for Infants.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019