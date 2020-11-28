Mary B. SimpsonJeffersontown - Mary Batrouney Simpson, 87, of Jeffersontown, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.Mary, née Salema Mary Batrouney, was born on February 23, 1933 in Elmira, New York. There, after graduating from Elmira Heights High School, she worked as an Operator for the Bell Telephone Co.. Soon after marrying on June 11, 1960, she moved with her husband to Roanoke, Va., started a family, moved to North Syracuse, NY and then to Owensboro, KY where she was employed at the Wesleyan Park Plaza Savings and Loan until it's closing, and then at 231 Auto Parts. Since 1996 she and her husband Ken were avid, well known walkers and community members in Jeffersontown, KY.She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Kenneth Robert Simpson; her Parents Samuel K. Batrouney and Yamna Williams Batrouney; her Aunts Salema Batrouney and Zahia Batrouney Vincent; her Siblings Charles K. Batrouney, John Batrouney, and Helen Batrouney Bennett; her Cousin John Vincent, Jr.; and her Grandson Buford "BJ" Junior Barron, lll.She is Survived by her Daughter Sheelah Mary Simpson Pfeffer (Craig) and Son David Charles Simpson (Jennifer), her Grandchildren Vanessa Gabrielle Pfeffer and Austin Simpson Pfeffer; her sisters Nancy McMillen (Jesse) and Sophie Batrouney; her Nieces Deborah Haldeman (Richard), Pat Jannett (Ken), and Vicki Stover (Chuck).Funeral will be held at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.Due to COVID restrictions, all funeral services are required to be private.