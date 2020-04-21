Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Mary B. Spratt


1931 - 2020
Mary B. Spratt Obituary
Mary B. Spratt

Louisville - 88, passed away, April 20, 2020.

Mary was born December 6, 1931 to the late Elmer & Mary A. (Thomas) Jacobs.

She was born & raised in Portland. Mary had a heart of gold, loved helping people, loved her St. Columba, St. Denis and St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Churches. She also loved her rosary, taking care of her husband, her family and collecting "what-nots". Her heart was of God and her family. She was a faithful 30 year employee of The Pillsbury Company.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Jacobs; and her step-father, Richard Horten.

Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, William E. Spratt; son, Tony L. Spratt (Sharon); two grandchildren, Lisa Spratt and Christ Spratt (Heather) and great grandson Cooper; brother, William Jacobs (Beverly); several loving nieces and nephews.

Mary's family will be forever grateful to Hosparus for their loving care.

Private family services were held at JB Ratterman & Son Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street on Wednesday.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to , Franciscan Shelter House or St. Louis Bertrand Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
