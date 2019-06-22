|
Mary B. Williams Bunkley
Louisville - 78, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was a member of St Stephen Church, Louisville Gospel Chorus Union and a retired Nutritionist for Jefferson County Public Schools.
She is survived by her 4 children; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 1 nephew, and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral 2pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St. Burial 10am Monday, June 24, 2019 in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 22, 2019