Mary Beatrice (Mattingly) Purtilar
Mary Beatrice (Mattingly) Purtilar

Louisville - PURTILAR, Mary Beatrice (Mattingly), 81, of Louisville, passed away October 13, 2020.

She retired from Meadow South Nursing Home after 26 years and was a member of St. Thomas Moore Church.

Mary Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Purtilar; her daughter, Jackie Gant; her parents, and 4 siblings.

She is survived by her children, Samuel Purtilar (Angela), Nellie Meredith (Darrell), Mary Ann Best (Evon), and Donald Purtilar; 15 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and her sisters, Bernice Donahue and Imogene Didelot.

Visitation will be 2pm-8pm Saturday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway with cremation to follow.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
