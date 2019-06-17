Services
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Mary Belle Farmer, age 95, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mrs. Farmer was born in Zoneton, KY on April 11, 1924 to the late Sam and Rosa Gentry. She was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and the Homemakers Club.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Farmer; 4 brothers and 1 sister.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Robert A. Farmer (Debra) and Rhonda Welch (Roy); grandchildren, Terry Cox, Mark Farmer (Angela) and Ross Farmer (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Noah and Kate and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .

Published in The Courier-Journal on June 17, 2019
