Mary Bernice Craik
Louisville - Mary Bernice Wilhite Craik, 95, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at her home. She was born to her parents, Grace and Huse Wilhite in an apartment over a drug store at 20th and Market Streets in Louisville, KY. After a short first marriage, she married the love of her life James S. Craik, Jr. in 1945, leaving Louisville in 1947 on a grand adventure. They lived in 10 states and two foreign countries while pursuing careers and education. After retiring, Mary and Jim lived in New York City, but chose to return to Louisville in 1990.
Mary defined three phases/careers in her life. Her first career was that of a traditional mother and Air Force spouse. In 1951, while Jim was assigned a military posting near Savanah, Georgia and later in Korea, Mary began her pursuit of higher education at Armstrong Junior College (now Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus). She fell in love with education. She was very busy with her studies and her family, but she managed to participate in the Mrs. Savannah contest in 1954. Contest rules stated that while on stage she had to cook, serve a meal, and iron a man's white shirt while being timed. Her children were interviewed, and her home was inspected at an unscheduled time. She won the local contest, and she was very happy to receive the many prizes offered by local business sponsors. Mary also began a successful home business designing and sewing wedding, bridesmaids, and cocktail dresses.
Through various military assignments, including a memorable and life changing time in Cambridge, England, Mary obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Art Education and English literature. Thus began her second career as a middle and high school teacher in El Paso, TX. During her second year of teaching, she refused to join a racist teachers' association. This experience inspired her to take a leave of absence and pursue a Master's Degree at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Mary began to teach education courses, becoming more aware of the unequal status of men and women. In 1963, she was not allowed to purchase a car because Texas law at the time prohibited a married woman to own a car. As part of her duties in the Office of Institutional Studies at the university, she assisted the President in gathering statistical information that could project employment needs in the future. He instructed Mary to place zeros in the female column for every position, except maids and janitors, informing her that he didn't need any smart women working for him.
In Mary's words, she "got mad." She decided to leave this position and pursue a PhD in Educational Psychology at the University of Iowa, being the only female faculty member in this department, with very few women students. Discriminatory practices continued to vex Mary, but she had her "eyes on the prize" of obtaining a doctoral degree in three years.
As a faculty member at St. Cloud, Minnesota, Mary developed some of the first courses on women that were offered in any of the universities in that state. She created a Psychology of Women course, assisted other women professors in the development a Women in History Course, and developed a Women's Studies Program.
In 1976, Mary was denied a Department Chair position and filed a class action law suit for sexual discrimination against the University based on salary inequity, lack of promotions for women, lack of tenure for women, and lack of openings as chairs of various departments. She continued the law suit while teaching, sometimes being shunned by faculty members. After nine years, the court found that discriminatory practices were in place, and St. Cloud University was ordered to settle.
With the money Mary received from the settlement, she established the Mary Craik Scholarship for Women at the University of Louisville. To date, over 60 women have received this scholarship, enabling women to help other women through education. Recipients have gone on to become engineers, attorneys, medical doctors, nurses, social workers, and physical therapists.
After retirement, Mary and Jim moved to Manhattan, NYC for a several blissful years. When Jim became ill, they decided to return to the city of their births, Louisville. Her creative instincts were in full force when she began her third career as a fiber artist. Jim passed away in 2004 after 59 years of marriage, Mary bought and renovated a building on East Market Street, and she became a pioneer in the Nulu District. She continued to live in her beautiful apartment until her death.
Mary always wanted women to proudly label themselves as feminist, because equal rights contribute to a world in which everyone benefits. She thought life was a wonderful adventure, and she was proud to call herself a liberal. Believing that religious affiliation is not a requirement in life, she did her best to make this world a better place for everyone.
A partial list of awards and achievements:
?First Prize, Belk's Department Store, Savannah, GA 1948, 1949, and 1950
?Mrs. Savannah, 1954
?President of the Minnesota State Board of Psychology
?Chair of the Patients' Rights Board at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN
?Outstanding Service to University Women, State Teachers' Union, IFO 1984
?Sex Equity Policy for Women Educators, a national women's organization, 1984
?Shawnee High School Hall of Fame, Louisville, KY 1997
?Presentation Academy Tower Award for Women Leaders in Education, Louisville, KY 2000
?Four of Mary's pieces were purchased and hang in the U.S. Embassy in Quito, Equidor
?Women of Spunk Award, Actors Theatre, Louisville, KY 2007
?Lucy M. Freibert Award, Project Women, 2006
?Women Who Have Made a Difference, Louisville, KY 2007
?Women's Empowerment Award, Women's Center, University of Louisville, 2017
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend an open house from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Mayan Cafe located at 813 East Market Street, in the Nulu District.
