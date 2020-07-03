Mary Beth AckersonLouisville - Mary Beth Ackerson May 2, 1936 - July 2, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, M Beth Ackerson.Beth was born in Louisville, KY to Sara Romans Ackerson and Louis E. Ackerson on Derby Day, May 2, 1936. As child the family moved near Lakeside Swim Club where she was a dedicated swimmer for Lakeside swim team for many years.She attended Kentucky School for Girls and graduated from Atherton High School. Beth was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.She was active in real estate for many years as an associate broker with Paul Semonin Realtors and with ReMax Associates. She was licensed in both Indiana and Kentucky.Beth loved to play tennis and golf and was a member of the same bridge club for years.She is survived by her three children, John H. Schnatter, Charles W. Schnatter (Ginger) and Anne B. Ackerson (Steve); nine grandchildren, Kristine, Danielle, Beau, John, Chase, Mick, Graham, Nicole and Blake; four great-grandchildren, Greyson, Isaiah, Anetra and John.She is survived by her younger brother, Jon Ackerson and preceded in death by her older brother Bob Ackerson.The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, July 9 from 4-7 PM at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.Expressions of sympathy may be made by contributions to the Salvation Army.