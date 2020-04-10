|
Mary Beth Cooper
Ocala - Mary Beth (Schoene) Cooper, 76, passed away peacefully April 6, 2020, in Ocala, FL. She was born Feb. 22, 1944, in Louisville, Ky., the daughter of Joseph E. and Dorothy A. (Patton) Schoene.
Mary Beth graduated from St. Vincent de Paul Grade School in 1958, Presentation Academy High School in 1962, and St. Mary & Elizabeth Nursing
School in 1965, all of Louisville. After becoming a registered nurse, she volunteered for the U.S. Army; served at Letterman Army Hospital, San Francisco; volunteered for Vietnam where she served in a Qui Nhon field hospital; was awarded the Bronze Star; and served at Walson Army Hospital at Fort Dix (N.J.) Military Reservation. After leaving active duty, Mary Beth remained in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1989. She worked as a nurse at VA Medical Center and St. Anthony's Hospital, both in Louisville.
She married Alan Cooper of Moro, Ill., on June 13, 1970. Mary Beth was a nurse in Margate Fla., first at Margate General and then from 1984-2009 at Northwest Medical Center, where she served as the Medical-Surgical director.
She was predeceased by her parents. Surviving in addition to her husband are her sons, Mark of Mililani, Hawaii; Brian and his wife Camille, and their son Ethan and daughter Reese of Cartersville, Ga.; her daughter Stacie Aviles and husband
Edwin, also of Cartersville; her brothers Joseph (Linda) Schoene Jr., John (Linda) Schoene and Charles E. Schoene, all of Louisville; her sister, Janet A. (Schoene) Miller, of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews.
Email Janet Schoene at [email protected] for details on the arrangements, which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.; Lilburn, GA 30047) would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020