Mary "Pat" Bishop



Louisville - 93, long time resident of Louisville, died Friday, May 31 at home, surrounded by her daughters and granddaughters.



Born in Springfield Kentucky in 1925, Pat moved to Louisville in 1941 and worked in an airplane factory during World War II as part of the war effort. In 1946, she married Claude Bishop and together they had three children.



Pat was never happier than when celebrating with friends and family. She loved to play golf, listen to live music and dance.



She especially cherished her three sisters and brother, Joyce Busse, Wanda Lord, Jewell Perkins and Bill Darland, all of whom preceded her in death.



She is also preceded in death by her son Stephen Bishop, and is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Shader and Claudette Waggoner (John), three grandchildren, Angie Hack (Jerry), Emily Foerster Coleman (Kirby) and Stuart Shader; three great grandchildren, her beloved nieces and two grand nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her.



A private memorial service will be held for the family.



Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.



Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019