|
|
Mary "Evelyn" Boling
Louisville - Mary "Evelyn" Boling, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
She was born on April 20, 1934 in Thyatira, MS to the late Vernon and Wilma (Barmer) Haven. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Herman "Gene" Boling and sister, Ruth Glidewell.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Barbara Miller (Brian); grandchildren, Kim (Melvin), Shannon (Derek), and Brian Jr. (Debbie); seven great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and two sisters, Marie Carlton and Corinne Clark.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019