Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Boling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Evelyn" Boling


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary "Evelyn" Boling Obituary
Mary "Evelyn" Boling

Louisville - Mary "Evelyn" Boling, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

She was born on April 20, 1934 in Thyatira, MS to the late Vernon and Wilma (Barmer) Haven. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Herman "Gene" Boling and sister, Ruth Glidewell.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Barbara Miller (Brian); grandchildren, Kim (Melvin), Shannon (Derek), and Brian Jr. (Debbie); seven great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and two sisters, Marie Carlton and Corinne Clark.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now