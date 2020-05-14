Mary BookerLouisville - Mary Booker, 62, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1958 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Charles and Opal Dean. She was very devoted to her faith as a Jehovah's Witness. She was a loving wife and mother.In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Chris Dean.Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 35 years, William Booker, Jr.; and a son, Arthur Brumfield.To leave a special message for the family, please visit