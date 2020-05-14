Mary Booker
Mary Booker

Louisville - Mary Booker, 62, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1958 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Charles and Opal Dean. She was very devoted to her faith as a Jehovah's Witness. She was a loving wife and mother.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Chris Dean.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 35 years, William Booker, Jr.; and a son, Arthur Brumfield.

Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
