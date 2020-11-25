Mary Bradley
Louisville - BRADLEY, MARY, 77, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was raised in Charlestown, Indiana, graduating from Charlestown High School, and then moved to Louisville.
She was a member of St. Leonard Catholic Church for over 30 years and also attended St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. She worked for Humana for 14 years before retiring in 2009.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Martin Bradley; her mother and father, Ralph and Frances Tchinski Bourne; and, her brother, Bill Bourne.
She was the beloved mother of Brian Bradley (Becky) and Kathy Feger (Bret) and devoted grandmother of Meredith Feger and Martin, Nathan and Olivia Bradley. She was the sister of Sister Martha Bourne of Maryknoll, NY, Jim Bourne (Linda) of New Albany, IN, Joe Bourne (Paula) of Jeffersonville, IN. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Pauline Bourne of Jeffersonville, IN.
She enjoyed exploring Kentucky and Southern Indiana on long drives with her late husband, Martin. She loved family gatherings and singing Christmas Carols, and, on occasion, she was known to dance until late into the night. Her voice, her smile and her laugh will be missed.
Visitation and Funeral Service, both private, will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Ratterman Bros. East Louisville Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.