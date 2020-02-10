Services
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Catharine Hall,
St. Catharine, KY
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Hall,
St. Catharine, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Op
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Brigid Gregory Op

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Brigid Gregory Op Obituary
Mary Brigid Gregory, OP

Louisville - Dominican Sister of Peace Mary Brigid Gregory, OP (92), a native of Louisville, Kentucky, died on February 8, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center, St. Catharine, Kentucky. Sr. Mary Brigid is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Dominican for 69 years, she ministered as a teacher for nearly twenty years in Memphis, TN. Sr. Mary Brigid was the Commission Coordinator for the Peace and Justice Center in Louisville, KY. She was an English Instructor at St. Catharine College (St. Catharine, KY) and most recently was the receptionist at the Health/Science Building, St. Catharine College (St. Catharine, KY) until its closing.

Arrangements are handled by Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, Kentucky. The visitation begins at 4pm, Wednesday, February 12, at St. Catharine Hall, St. Catharine, KY. The funeral will be held at 10:30am, Thursday, February 13 at St. Catharine Hall, St. Catharine, KY. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse cemetery.

Memorial gifts in Sr. Mary Brigid's memory may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, OH 43219-2098. To make a secure online donation or to view a full obituary, please visit www.oppeace.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -