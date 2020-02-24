Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM



Mary "Sue" Briscoe

Mary "Sue" Briscoe Obituary
Mary "Sue" Briscoe

Louisville - 81, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.

She managed Mae's Whiz Restaurant for years and retired from Humana. Sue enjoyed playing bingo and loved to fish. She will be remembered forever for her strength and courage.

Sue is survived by her children, Jon "Chris" Abromavage (Sherri), Marta Marcum, Mark Abromavage and Kelly Cusick (Keith); grandchildren, Jennifer Morris, Donnie French and Sierra Marcum; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, James Slucher (Sharon).

Her celebration of life service will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
