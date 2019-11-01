Services
Mary "Jody" Burke Obituary
Mary "Jody" Burke

Louisville - Mary "Jody" Mattingly Burke, 62, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Jody was born on July 25, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Sarah Mattingly. She is preceded in death by her parents and Sisters, Ruth Hawkins and Sarah Wilson.

Jody is survived by her Son, Zachary Tyler (Marlee) Burke, Daughter, Mary Allison Burke, Brothers: Paul Mattingly, Bob (Lynne) Mattingly, and Mike (Lisa) Mattingly, Sisters: Martha (Bob) Dick, Mary Grimsley, and Kathy (Lenny) Needy,

Jody was a beloved Mamaw JoJo to Kyliee Jade Burke, Kennedi Brielle Ware, Braxton Tyler Burke, and soon to be Kingston James Burke, and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering for Jody's family and friends will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of her life will follow at 3:00 pm.

The family requests that contributions in Mary's memory be made to The Kentucky Humane Society and The PKD Foundation.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
