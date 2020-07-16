Mary Burton
Louisville - Mary Lattimore Wright Burton, Age 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Mary was born in Augusta, Georgia and raised largely in Savannah as her accent indicated. She enjoyed and spent many years, including after her husband's retirement, in Flat Rock, North Carolina before moving to Louisville, Kentucky to live with family.
Preceding her in death is her husband, the Reverend Perry Cooper Burton; her parents, Mary Lattimore Wright and the Reverend John Armstrong Wright; and her brother, the Reverend John Armstrong Wright II.
Mary is survived by her children: Cady Canapp (Michael), Mark Burton (Reba), Jane Miller (Rick), and David Burton (Stacey) in addition to her grandchildren: Elizabeth Carey (Joshua), Emily Burton, Samantha Whitehead (Zachary), Ian Miller, Cooper Burton, Andrew Burton (Heather), Mary Burton, and Lucia Burton; and great-grandchildren: Oliver and Evelyn Carey, and Bradley Whitehead.
No matter where she was Mary, a little woman with a large presence, was friends to all and never met a stranger. She enjoyed morning walks, her pets, and spending time with friends and family. There were few that did not know her or enjoy a conversation or two as she strolled the blocks in her neighborhood or the gravel roads outside her home in North Carolina.
A prayerful remembrance for friends and family will be held outdoors (bring your own chairs and masks) on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Louisville, Kentucky at 11:00 a.m. As a former resident of Flat Rock, North Carolina and member of St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church, Mary's funeral service will be held there at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Carl Sandburg's, FOCS, PO Box 16, Flat Rock, NC, 28731 (www.friendsofcarlsandburg.org
). Mary and Perry could often be found with their kids and grandkids in tow making memories as they hiked the trails, strolled the grounds, and visited the goats at the Carl Sandburg estate in Flat Rock, which is now a National Historic Site.