Mary C. (Reker) Mayer
Louisville - Mary C.(Reker) Mayer, age 94, passed away at Nazareth Home on Wednesday, March 4, surrounded by her family. Mary was a graduate of Ursuline Academy, Class of 1944. Following the death of her Husband in 1961, she owned and operated Mary's Ormsby Café until her retirement in 1997. She was generous to a fault with all of her family, friends, and customers.
In retirement, Mary, a devout Catholic, enjoyed volunteering at the Holy Family fish fries and summer picnic, and was active in the parish. For several years she volunteered at the Cathedral of the Assumption Daily Lunch Program, and in 2013 was awarded the Rose Sherrard Memorial Award for her volunteer work at the Cathedral.
Mary was preceded in death by her Husband, Joseph J. (Red) Mayer Sr., parents, Fred and Anna May Reker, brothers, Fred Reker Jr. and Eugene Reker, a sister Evelyn Gammel, and her daughter in law, Linda Gruner Mayer.
She is survived by her sons, Edward A. Mayer and Joseph J.(Jack) Mayer (Marcia Blum Mayer), 8 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, and one Great-great Grandchild. Also surviving her are her sisters, Jane Allen and Margaret Fleck, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, on Friday, March 6th, from 3pm to 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3938 Poplar Level Rd , Saturday at 10am, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cathedral of the Assumption Daily Lunch Program.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020