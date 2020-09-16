1/
Mary C. Naser
Mary C. Naser

Mary C. Naser passed away on Tuesday, September 15. She proudly worked for many years as a nurse and became a surrogate mother or grandmother to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by husband Ron and daughter Diane. She is survived by Mary Ann Naser-Hall (Joseph Hall), Larry Naser (Beverly), and Rebecca Naser, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Due to COVID concerns, there will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ronald McDonald Home or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
