Mary C. Naser
Mary C. Naser passed away on Tuesday, September 15. She proudly worked for many years as a nurse and became a surrogate mother or grandmother to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by husband Ron and daughter Diane. She is survived by Mary Ann Naser-Hall (Joseph Hall), Larry Naser (Beverly), and Rebecca Naser, her sisters, Sr. Joanne Cullins and Carolyn Morgan as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Due to COVID concerns, there will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ronald McDonald Home or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.