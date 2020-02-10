|
Mary C. Smith
New Castle - Mary Smith, age 94 of New Castle, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Harley Smith.
She is Survived By her Sons:John Emerson Smith (Phyllis) of New Castle & Charles Addison "Chuck" Smith (Melissa Ballard) of New Castle; 3 Granddaughters: Katie Johnson (Jimmy); Virginia Aguilar (Ben) & Tanya Smith; 2 Great Granddaughters: Charlcye & Wendy Johnson; 2 Step Grandchildren: Zak Yates (Kristy) & Olivia Yates; Step Great Grandchildren: Sawyer & Madden Yates and Greenleigh Norman.
Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Castle Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be given to New Castle United Methodist Church.
Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday, February 11, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home (prewitts.com).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020