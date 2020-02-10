Services
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Smith Obituary
Mary C. Smith

New Castle - Mary Smith, age 94 of New Castle, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Harley Smith.

She is Survived By her Sons:John Emerson Smith (Phyllis) of New Castle & Charles Addison "Chuck" Smith (Melissa Ballard) of New Castle; 3 Granddaughters: Katie Johnson (Jimmy); Virginia Aguilar (Ben) & Tanya Smith; 2 Great Granddaughters: Charlcye & Wendy Johnson; 2 Step Grandchildren: Zak Yates (Kristy) & Olivia Yates; Step Great Grandchildren: Sawyer & Madden Yates and Greenleigh Norman.

Funeral Service 11 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Castle Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be given to New Castle United Methodist Church.

Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday, February 11, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home (prewitts.com).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -