Mary C. Walker
Louisville - Mary Camp Walker, 92, of Louisville, KY, passed away on July 14, 2019. Mary was born in Trenton, KY and was a graduate of David Lipscomb College. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a devoted member of Douglass Hills Church of Christ.
Preceding Mary in death are her husband, James D. Walker, parents, Clarence and Beunice Camp and her sisters, Claire Tipps and Jane Smith.
Survived by her children Annice Milliner (Ronny), Benita Lanning (Rick), Dr. Earl D. Walker (Lois) and brother, Clarence Camp Jr., 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 5-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, July 19 at 12:00.
Donations may be made in honor of Mary, to the Macular Degeneration Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019