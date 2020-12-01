1/1
Mary Camille Erwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Camille Erwin

Louisville - Mary Camille Erwin, 76, died Monday, November 30, 2020.

She was an attorney for the Metropolitan Sewer District and member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. She was a breast cancer survivor and enjoyed her survivor group and book club.

She is survived by her sister, Karen Dobbs (Mark); nephew, Christopher Dobbs; niece, Kim Rausch (Brandon); great nieces, Adella and Lenora Rausch; and many other family members and friends.

Services are private at this time. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved