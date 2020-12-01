Mary Camille ErwinLouisville - Mary Camille Erwin, 76, died Monday, November 30, 2020.She was an attorney for the Metropolitan Sewer District and member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. She was a breast cancer survivor and enjoyed her survivor group and book club.She is survived by her sister, Karen Dobbs (Mark); nephew, Christopher Dobbs; niece, Kim Rausch (Brandon); great nieces, Adella and Lenora Rausch; and many other family members and friends.Services are private at this time. A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date.