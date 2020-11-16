Mary Carmel Riney EllingtonLouisville - Mary Carmel Riney Ellington, 90, died peacefully November 7, 2020 at the Nazareth Home. She was a graduate of Loretto High School and Nazareth College. She was a former teacher at Presentation Academy and Christ the King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank G. Ellington, Jr., her parents, John G. and Eula May Davern Riney, and her sister, Nancye Riney Rosenbaum. She is survived by her sons, Frank (Kathy), John (Beverly), daughters, Maureen Lintner (Jon) and Barbara Ramser (Emmett). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Aaron Schechter (Kelsey), Morgan and Courtney Ellington, Jonathan Lintner (Emily), Mary Ellen Lintner Vorwald (Brian), Daniel, Matthew and Andrew Ramser, and her great grandchild, Mason Schechter.She was a founding member of St. Albert the Great, a member of St. Al Aces, and the Queens Daughters.Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the church before the funeral mass. Rattermans in St. Matthews is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Albert the Great, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY 40222.Due to Covid restrictions, please wear a mask and social distancing is required.